  News On WWE Doing Another Draft
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/09/2017 at 04:12 PM

Vince McMahon talked about the brand extension at today’s Fourth Quarter Earnings call and said that the split has been working out extremely well. He explained that there are now crossover viewers to the SmackDown brand and that’s something they have been trying to do for awhile now.

Vince also talked about fresh talent being switch from brand to brand, using Roman Reigns potentially jumping ship to SmackDown as an example. Vince mentioned that it’s hard to create new stars with just one show and the brand split allows others to climb the ladder of success.

In regards to the next draft, Bryan Alvarez mentioned on today’s installment of Wrestling Observer Live that the company is actually planning on having a draft sometime this year. It’s believed that the draft will most-likely take place sometime in June, well after WrestleMania and before the next big event, SummerSlam.

