  NoDQ.com > WWE > Update On WWE Doing A UK Show
02/09/2017

During the Fourth Quarter 2016 earnings call today, Vince McMahon confirmed reports that the company is looking to have a United Kingdom television show on the WWE Network.

Vince said that they have partners lined up that are interested in the show after the buzz it received from the recent tournament to crown a UK Champion. Vince said that the expansion from that success can be exponential.

When a caller asked about the UK expansion and possibly bringing the UK Champion to WrestleMania, Vince said that the UK tournament allows WWE to capitalize on local and larger markets. Vince said that there’s just so much opportunity on a global basis that they really haven’t tapped into much but this tournament was their first attempt. He praised Triple H for attracting a number of top international talents.

