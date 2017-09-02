WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Details On Tony Nese's Injury
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/09/2017 at 11:27 AM

It was announced on Tuesday that Tony Nese had suffered a heel injury during the six-man cruiserweight tag match on Monday’s episode of RAW. In regards to his return, it’s being said that the injury is only minor and he’s not expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Nese made the following remarks about his injury on Twitter:



