Kane's WWE Status; Aries Cleared To Wrestle

Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/09/2017 at 12:46 AM

- According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Austin Aries has been cleared to wrestle after suffering an orbital bone break several months ago. While not confirmed, Neville vs. Austin Aries for the cruiserweight title is a match that has been discussed for WrestleMania. It's speculated that Aries doing the cruiserweight interviews will lead to angle to kick off a feud between Aries and Neville.

- For those of you wondering why Kane wasn’t used in this year’s Royal Rumble match, Meltzer reports that Kane has been out of action due to a variety of nagging injures.

