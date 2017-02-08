WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Darren Young Announces Surgery
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/08/2017 at 04:09 PM

Darren Young, who was injured last month during a Main Event match, posted the following update on Instagram:

Getting my elbow loaded with some serious hardware like the #OG #LexLuger tomorrow in #Birmingham. 😂 Dr. Dugas who is a phenomenal surgeon will be taking care of me. He did my knee 3 years ago. There is no time frame as to when I will be back but as always I will be keeping busy with rehab and my prior speaking etc. commitments.




  Click here to discuss this post
  Darren Young Announces Surgery
