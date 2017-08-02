WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Mick Foley Comments On Holy Foley
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/08/2017

Mick Foley wrote the following blog on Facebook about his WWE Network series Holy Foley:

After watching the final five episodes of #HolyFoley with my wife and children, I want to express my sincere thanks to everyone who made this experience possible. The show was kind of the bridge that brought me back to WWE, which led to the GM role, and maybe a few other things down the road. Mr. McMahon saw the potential in the show featuring me and my daughter, and believed in it enough to make it come to life on the #WWENetwork. Personally, I don't think there will be a season two, but nonetheless, we had a tremendous time as a family participating on the show, and will always be grateful that we were given the opportunity. Some of these experiences - visiting the WWE warehouse, watching my son play guitar for rock icon Dee Snider, and celebrating my birthday at Knoebels Grove - are memories I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

I don't know what the future holds in store for me, as far as being GM or with WWE in general. But I will always be grateful that they took a chance on me and on our show. Thank you to everyone of you who supported the show and took time out of your schedules to invite my family into your home.

