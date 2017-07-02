WWE SD Live results for 2/7/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


- Daniel Bryan came out for a promo. Bryan said it was good to be home in Washington and was grateful for being the GM and a soon-to-be father. The Miz came out and mocked Bryan for not being able to wrestle anymore. Bryan said not being able to wrestle never stopped The Miz from getting in the ring. Baron Corbin came out and confronted Miz. Miz said they should team up to eliminate the others at the Elimination Chamber PPV. Corbin said he could just take out Miz right now. Ambrose and AJ came out to talk about the Chamber match. Bryan made a fatal four-way match.

- AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin. Styles, Ambrose, and Miz all took turns trying to roll each other up for a pinfall victory. The four of them also did the double suplex/powerbomb "tower of doom" spot. Corbin ended up pinning AJ with the End of Days to win.

- Luke Harper cut a promo and said he would hurt Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber.

- Nikki Bella and Natalya had a verbal confrontation from different studios locations. Natalya said Nikki couldn't handle the truth that John Cena would leave Nikki would a prettier and more talented woman. Nikki was fed up and walked off.

- Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews. Crews beat Ziggler with a rollup. Ziggler attacked Crews after the match with a steel chair. Kalisto tried to help but Ziggler took out Kalisto with the chair as well.

- There was a dual contract signing for Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi. Mickie said she has waited seven years to get her credit for the women's revolution. Becky said she is going to slap Mickie back into the past. Alexa acted like Naomi wasn't important. Naomi said she would be defending the women's title in her hometown at Wrestlemania. A brawl broke out between the four women.

- American Alpha/Beauty and the Manbeast/Breezango vs. Usos/Vaudevillians/Ascension. Breezango argued with their teammates. Things broke down with all of the teams. Victor pinned Rhyno to get the win for his team.

- A video package was shown to hype up the Elimination Chamber match.

- John Cena vs. Randy Orton. Bray Wyatt came out with Orton. There was the usual "Let's go Cena/Cena sucks!" chants. Orton kicked out of an AA and Cena kicked out of the RKO. There was a ref bump. Cena put the STF on and Orton tapped out but the ref was still done. Wyatt jumped in and attacked Cena. Luke Harper came out and had a staredown with Wyatt. Harper attacked Wyatt and Cena hit another AA on Orton to get the win.







