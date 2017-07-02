Update On Nikki's Future; New Match Added To EC

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/07/2017 at 04:54 PM

- As previously reported, there has been speculation about Nikki Bella possibly retiring from WWE after WrestleMania due to issues with her neck.

According to ProWrestlingSheet.com, there are currently plans for Nikki to take time off after WrestleMania but not retire from the ring. Nikki has reportedly been dealing with pain that causes numbness to one side of her body and the idea is that she would work a part-time schedule. There is also speculation that Nikki's contract is up around WrestleMania but that she will probably reach a deal to stick around for the foreseeable future.

- Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James has officially been added to the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.




