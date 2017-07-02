WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > The Rock Involved With Movie About Paige's Family
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/07/2017 at 01:57 PM

The Rock announced on Facebook that his Seven Bucks Productions is partnering with WWE Studios and Film 4 to release a new movie on Paige and her family of pro wrestlers.

BREAKING: Our Seven Bucks Productions is excited to announce production on a cool project we’ve been working on for years based on a very unique and gritty professional wrestling family and a their daughter’s journey into the spotlight of the WWE.

Years ago (2012) while shooting Fast & Furious in London, I was up at 3am (too much caffeine) and stumbled upon a documentary on a UK station about a local wrestling family and their daughter’s unlikely journey into the global spotlight. That daughter, is current WWE Women’s Superstar, Paige. The family element I saw in the doc, is what grabbed my attention. That no matter how crazy life gets, no matter how dysfunctional our families can sometimes be and especially regardless of how much we fight – we’re always there for each other when it counts. That’s what families do.

My gut said there was a great movie to be made so I sent to my agent Brad Slater at WME who loved it. He sent it to my long time ace producer Kevin Misher, who immediately responded to the doc and he thought we should go after one of our favorite writer/directors for material like this, Stephen Merchant.

Merchant, being from the UK, locked in to a strong POV and vision of how gritty and heartfelt this film needs to be and the rest is history.

Pleasure to partner with WWE Studios and Film 4 to bring this great story to life.

Ive been buds with Paige for years now and we’re all excited to bring her and her family’s story to life.

Cool casting announcements coming this week!

#FightingWithMyFamily #SevenBucksProds
#MisherFilms #WWEFilms #Film4

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Update On Nikki's Future; New Match Added To EC
  • This week's RAW viewership sees big drop
  • Ex-WWE Star Says He Was Shot At
  • The Rock Involved With Movie About Paige's Family
  • Owens Calls Out WWE's Graphics Team
  • HHH Reacts To Samoa Joe Being On RAW
  • Latest On Nakamura Following Takeover: San Antonio
  • RNR Express Comment On WWE HOF Induction
  • Angle Wants To Wrestle Again In WWE
  • Notes From This Week's WWE RAW
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]