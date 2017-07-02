WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Latest On Nakamura Following Takeover: San Antonio
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/07/2017 at 11:51 AM

There was speculation that Shinsuke Nakamura was held off last week's WWE NXT TV tapings to sell the "Takeover: San Antonio" injury from NXT Champion Bobby Roode. WWE sent out the following tweet noting that Nakamura is cleared to wrestle:




