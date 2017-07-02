Angle Wants To Wrestle Again In WWE

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/07/2017 at 11:43 AM

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Kurt Angle talked about his WWE and TNA runs. Here are some quotes from the interview:

Regarding TNA: "Probably too many chefs in the kitchen. They decided to tour like WWE well it didn't work. They lost millions."

"I have a lot of pride in my time in TNA I owed it to guys like AJ & Joe & Roode to have my WWE caliber matches there too."

"If the UFC was as big back when I started as it is now, I absolutely would have gone the MMA route."

"I was taking up to 65 Vicodin a day. I could have and should have died."

Regarding the Hall of Fame: "I wanted to come back home and pay my respects to the fans. I think we will be doing more in the future."

"I would love to get on the grand stage with AJ Styles or Seth Rollins."

On if he's done wrestling: "No, I'm not done. Whether its with WWE or not, but I never got the proper goodbye."

"Triple H and I did not talk about wrestling when he called me about the HOF Do I want to? Yes."

