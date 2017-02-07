WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE Still Moving Forward With Rollins vs. HHH?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/07/2017 at 10:27 AM

WWE promised an update on Monday’s RAW regarding Seth Rollins’ status from his injury, but really didn’t provide much details outside of what we have reported.

In an update on Rollins actual status, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rollins is considered “good” for WrestleMania and the company is moving forward with their original plans for the event (Rollins vs. Triple H). It was “touch and go” for Rollins last week after being injured at the end of RAW last week in the angle with Samoa Joe. He was told that he would be out of action between 6-8 weeks.

As noted, Rollins returned to Birmingham, Alabama ahead of Monday’s episode of RAW. If he returns again in a few weeks, that would be an indication that his injury is not as serious and he won’t need surgery.

Rollins posted the following on Instagram today:

"Without pain, without sacrifice we would have nothing. Like the first monkey shot into space."

A photo posted by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on



RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Update On Nikki's Future; New Match Added To EC
  • This week's RAW viewership sees big drop
  • Ex-WWE Star Says He Was Shot At
  • The Rock Involved With Movie About Paige's Family
  • Owens Calls Out WWE's Graphics Team
  • HHH Reacts To Samoa Joe Being On RAW
  • Latest On Nakamura Following Takeover: San Antonio
  • RNR Express Comment On WWE HOF Induction
  • Angle Wants To Wrestle Again In WWE
  • Notes From This Week's WWE RAW
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]