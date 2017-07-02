WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Lesnar Appears After 2/6/17 RAW
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/07/2017 at 01:20 AM

After RAW ended, Brock Lesnar came out with Paul Heyman. Heyman said Goldberg had already left the building but Lesnar still wanted a fight. Big Show came out and Lesnar quickly F5'd Show before leaving. The live crowd chanted for Show as he got up and left.










    Latest WWE
  Click here to discuss this post
  Lesnar Appears After 2/6/17 RAW
