  Rollins' Status For Tonight's RAW
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/06/2017 at 04:21 PM

While WWE has promised an update regarding Seth Rollins’ status on this week’s episode of RAW, he is not backstage for tonight’s show.

PWInsider claims sources indicated that Rollins flew back to Birmingham, Alabama, where Dr. James Andrews is based, with in the last 24 hours. It is unknown at this time if he still needs a second surgery or has already underwent it, however a second trip to Birmingham is not a positive sign.

As previously reported, Rollins flew to Birmingham last Tuesday and was pulled from this past weekend’s live events.

