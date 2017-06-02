WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Dana Warrior Signs New WWE Deal
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/06/2017 at 03:15 PM

Dana Warrior, wife of the late Ultimate Warrior, issued the following statement:

“On January 27, 2017 a contract between WWE and myself was officially executed. I could not be more excited about becoming an official part of the WWE family… although I always felt I was one. I have an opportunity now to work at WWE as a Brand Ambassador. The relationship with WWE has built slowly and meaningfully; the way good ones do. From day one it was my mission to preserve my late husband’s legacy and ensure his Warriors around the world continued access to his brand of inspiration. I could not have anticipated all the Ultimate Warriorways WWE would partner with me and then go beyond in sewing Ultimate Warrior into their universe’s fabric. I could not have predicted how through this company I would find and develop myself, cultivate and unearth my skills. My roots were already at WWE; they’ve given me a place to struggle through growing pains but ultimately bloom. This contract is affirmation of crossing into a new era of Warrior. The next phase honors the Warrior Women amongst us who carry the mantle too. WWE has been championing women emerging as athletes, executives, and business pioneers all along. I am honored to be amongst so many I admire and deeply respect. Personally, this opportunity feels like the ultimate ‘Always Believe’ moment. It makes worth every sleepless night, every sacrifice, every moment of doing what scared the blonde out of my hair to do. It is proof if you work diligently you can prove yourself an asset, not a project. It is proof that hard work feels better than being handed something. For me, it is an example to my own Warrior Girls service to others is the greatest gift we give yielding ultimate reward.”

