Injured WWE Star Possibly Returning Tonight

WWE reported back on January 17th that Tajiri would be out of action with an knee injury that he suffered at an NXT television taping.

“Tajiri suffered a right knee injury and is not currently medically cleared to compete, WWE.com has learned.

The Japanese Buzzsaw was injured during a recent NXT TV taping.

Stick with WWE.com for more on this story as it develops.”

PWInsider is reporting that Tajiri is backstage for tonight’s RAW event in Oregon. He has also been cleared to compete and will be back on the road for the Cruiserweight division.

