WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Tamina's WWE Status; Asuka Breaks Record
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/06/2017 at 10:53 AM

- Tamina Snuka should be returning to WWE television soon.

Snuka, who has been off WWE television after undergoing knee surgery back in May, was cleared last month to return to in-ring competition. It’s possible the reason she hasn’t returned after being cleared had to do with the recent death in her family of Jimmy Snuka.

As of this writing, her WWE roster page doesn’t state which brand she is a member of, but there has been talk of bringing her back to the SmackDown Live brand.

- Asuka has surpassed Paige as the longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in history. She has held the title for 310 days and Paige’s reign is recognized as 274 days, due to the television taping schedule. From start to finish, Paige held the title for 308 days.

Asuka is now the longest reigning singles champion in NXT history, either male or female. Balor’s record was surpassed at 292 days. If Asuka holds the title pass WrestleMania weekend, she will surpass The Ascension to become the long champion of any kind in NXT history.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Rollins' Status For Tonight's RAW
  • Latest On Hogan Returning To WWE
  • Dana Warrior Signs New WWE Deal
  • Tag Team Officially Announced For WWE HOF
  • Injured WWE Star Possibly Returning Tonight
  • Tamina's WWE Status; Asuka Breaks Record
  • Hideo Itami Teases His Return
  • Ric Flair Super Bowl Commecial Banned
  • Ziggler Talks About His Recent Heel Turn And More
  • Angle On Who He'd Want To Face In WWE
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]