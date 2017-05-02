Ric Flair Super Bowl Commecial Banned

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/05/2017 at 12:54 PM

For those that were hoping to see Ric Flair’s Papa Flair Super Bowl commercial during today’s big game will be sadden to find out that it will not air because it was banned.

According to Flair, his ad was banned from airing during today’s New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons’ game because of “performance-enhancing” deals.




