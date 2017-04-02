WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE Reaching Out To Ex-Divas; Emmalina Update
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/04/2017 at 10:30 PM

- WWE has been reaching out to former female talents for some kind of appearance at Wrestlemania 33, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dave Meltzer wrote, “Over the past few weeks, the company has been calling a lot of the women from the past and told them they wanted them for WrestleMania.”

Meltzer, however, did not say who has been contacted and whether wrestling would be involved. We will keep you posted if we hear anything else on the subject.

- Into January, Emmalina had yet to appear despite WWE’s constant promotions of her upcoming return. However, there was no mention of her on RAW this week. Many want to know exactly what’s going on with her.

When a fan asked Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com on Twitter what’s going on with Emma, he relied with the following remarks:




RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Ziggler Talks About His Recent Heel Turn And More
  • Angle On Who He'd Want To Face In WWE
  • WWE Reaching Out To Ex-Divas; Emmalina Update
  • Orton: "Super Bowl ain’t got sh*t on Wrestlemania”
  • JR On If CM Punk Will Return To WWE
  • Bret Hart Comments On Cancer Battle
  • Rich Swann Injury Update
  • Goldberg Booked For Non-WWE Events After WM
  • Bayley Winning The RAW Women's Title Soon?
  • Update On Tye Dillinger's WWE Status
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]