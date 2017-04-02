WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Bret Hart Comments On Cancer Battle
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/04/2017

During a recent interview with Sportsnet, Bret Hart said that he has fully recovered after having surgery for prostate cancer:

“You know, it’s so critical for me to stress … that it’s just a blood test,” Hart said as he urged men to get screened for prostate cancer. You gotta go in and get a blood test. If you’re a man over 40, you need to go in. You don’t want to be like my brother, Smith, who’s a guy that didn’t worry about it and it’s too late now.”

“If you’ve got prostate cancer, if you don’t catch it early, you could die from it. And if you catch it early, you can live a pretty normal life. I would say I’m pretty close to normal.”

Click here for the full article.

