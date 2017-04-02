WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Goldberg Booked For Non-WWE Events After WM
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/04/2017 at 11:51 AM

Bill Goldberg will be working non-WWE events after WrestleMania, as Inside The Ropes has announced that he will be headed to the United Kingdom for a 3-date speaking tour in June.

The three day event will include stops in Glasgow on June 25th, Manchester on June 27th and London on July 2nd. Tickets for the events will be available from February 10th on www.insidetheropes.co.uk.




As previously noted, Goldberg’s current deal ends at WrestleMania. There is always the possibility that he could work more dates with the company if the two parties come to a new terms.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE Reaching Out To Ex-Divas; Emmalina Update
  • Orton: "Super Bowl ain’t got sh*t on Wrestlemania”
  • JR On If CM Punk Will Return To WWE
  • Bret Hart Comments On Cancer Battle
  • Rich Swann Injury Update
  • Goldberg Booked For Non-WWE Events After WM
  • Bayley Winning The RAW Women's Title Soon?
  • Update On Tye Dillinger's WWE Status
  • HOF Announcement Set For Monday's RAW?
  • Kevin Kelly Departs Ring Of Honor
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]