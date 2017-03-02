WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  HOF Announcement Set For Monday's RAW?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/03/2017 at 03:42 PM

There have been recent reports that the Rock ‘N Roll Express would be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class. The official announcement could be made on this Monday’s episode of RAW, as the legendary tag team will be appearing at 50fifty Sports Tavern this Monday night and a big announcement is being teased for Monday:

If you watched wrestling as a kid you have to remember Rock n roll Express. Well Monday night here at 50fifty Ricky Morton will be here to sign autographs. There is a big announcement that will be made that night on Raw. Be here to watch some wrestling and have a beer with one of the Icons of wrestling. 8pm.

While Kurt Angle has been the only name announced for the 2017 Hall of Fame class, Rick Rude, Beth Phoenix, Diamond Dallas Page and William Regal have been rumored for their inclusions.

