Kevin Kelly Departs Ring Of Honor

Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/03/2017 at 02:40 PM

Kevin Kelly, who has been working for Ring of Honor since 2010, is no longer with the company. Kelly follows Steve Corino and Nigel McGuinness, who recently departed with the company.

Kelly has been doing English commentary for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and that is part of the reason behind Kelly’s departure. ROH still plans to have Kelly do some on-camera work for them in the future, according to F4WOnline.

