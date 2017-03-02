JR Comments On Joe's Main Roster Debut

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/03/2017 at 02:11 PM

Jim Ross has posted a new blog entry and here are the highlights…

Samoa Joe debuting on RAW: “Who Joe wrestles at ‘Mania is TBD at this time, unless it is ‘leaked,’ like Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble match. (Are these leaks predetermined or is some one just happy to ‘share info?’) RAW was a much better debut for Samoa Joe than if he only participated in the Rumble match (unless he won it which wasn’t in the cards this go around.)”

TNA initials being dropped: “My sources tell me that Impact Wrestling is going to permanently ditch the TNA initials and that their TV tapings going forward in Orlando will be done in four day increments which will make the talents and crew happier and more productive.”

Click here for the full blog.







