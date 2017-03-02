WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > X-Pac Comments On Rollins' Injury
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/03/2017 at 12:50 PM

Thanks to Christy Olson for sending us the following:

This week on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360, the former WWE Superstar talks about Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe’s Monday Night Raw segment, which left Rollins injured. Sean also expresses disappointment in Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega, while praising AJ Styles and John Cena’s Royal Rumble match. Stream it on YouTube: https://youtu.be/9HY4u409edA, or download the podcast version on iTunes with highlights of Sean’s comments below.

Did he believe Rollins is really injured?: "I didn’t at first. When I saw it I was thinking to myself, ahh this is good. They’re really doing that, making people think that they’re going to miss out on Seth Rollins again for WrestleMania and then they give him to them makes them feel like they got something extra. Good idea! But then I watched the end of the beatdown when he went into the [Coquina Clutch]. Really, yeah, I can see how that tweaked his right knee. The thing that just stood out to me is this beatdown should’ve been a quarter as long as it was. It’s my opinion, but I think my opinion counts, and It just seemed like it drug on and on and on. Not that everything he did wasn’t great, but still. [Three] sentons? I mean, one’s fine. I know we want to let people see what Joe does, but we didn’t have to give it all to them in one beatdown."

On AJ Styles vs John Cena match at Royal Rumble: "Pro wrestling matches don’t get any better than that. Now OK you might go, oh yeah, because people came back at me, what about Okada/ Omega. OK, it’s subject to opinion. I didn’t say it was better. I just said they don’t get better, and they don’t. So maybe Omega/Okada was as good."

His reaction to Omega and Okada tweeting their match was better: "How about just giving them props for having a great match? That’s what we usually do. That’s the professional thing to do…So I’m a little disappointed to have read that."

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Bayley Winning The RAW Women's Title Soon?
  • Update On Tye Dillinger's WWE Status
  • HOF Announcement Set For Monday's RAW?
  • Kevin Kelly Departs Ring Of Honor
  • JR Comments On Joe's Main Roster Debut
  • X-Pac Comments On Rollins' Injury
  • Angle On Why Reigns Gets Booed
  • Rollins Pulled; Rumored WM Replacement
  • Full Rumored Card For WrestleMania 33
  • Kevin Nash Having His 31st Surgery
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]