  Angle On Why Reigns Gets Booed
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/03/2017

Kurt Angle was recently interviewed on The Statement Show and gave his thoughts on why Roman Reigns gets booed by fans:

“Roman Reigns is talented. I don’t care what anyone says. You can’t deny that the kid knows how to work. I believe what happened to him was that they didn’t have him go through the ringer. They didn’t have him win the European title, or I should say, the Intercontinental title, U.S. title, King Of The Ring [tournament]. They just threw him up there right away and the fans don’t like that. They want you to earn your keep. If any wrestler has ever done that, I don’t know of one. It seemed like they were really trying to push Roman faster than he should have been pushed. I think he will earn the respect of fans, but it’s going to take a little bit more time.

“For Vince McMahon, it’s not a difficult choice. You keep Roman Reigns in the picture and you just continue to push him. And eventually, someday, it won’t be the half and half, 50 and 50 [where] 50 [percent of the crowd] like him and 50 don’t. Eventually, it’ll go up, 60, 70 percent.”

