Full Rumored Card For WrestleMania 33

Here is the current rumored WrestleMania 33 card assuming that Seth Rollins will be on the show. As previously noted, Rollins is only expected to be out of action for 8 weeks after tearing his ACL during Monday’s episode of RAW.

WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women’s Championship
Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

