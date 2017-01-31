WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Kevin Nash Having His 31st Surgery
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/02/2017 at 05:38 PM

Kevin Nash revealed on Instagram that he’s undergoing surgery for a torn rotator cuff, a detached rotator cuff, a torn bicep and a torn labrum. This will be his 31st surgery.

Just got my MRI back, torn rotator cuff one detached, torn long head right bicept,torn labrum. Going for surgery 31. Thought I’d grind a little bone on bone and get a pump today.Read on @therock the other day instead of why me? Try me! Shits on right shoulder.



