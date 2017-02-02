WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Current Universal Title Plans For WrestleMania
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/02/2017

As seen on Monday’s episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar issued a challenge to Bill Goldberg for a match at WrestleMania 33. Goldberg is scheduled to appear on next week’s show and accept Lesnar’s challenge, however there may be more to it.

The plan right now for next months’s WWE Fastlane event will see Goldberg challenging Owens for next month’s pay-per-view. Goldberg is expected to go over Owens and win the match and go on to defend the title against Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The belief is that Goldberg will drop the title to Lesnar on the show, as Goldberg’s short-term contract obligations would be fulfilled. There is always the possibility that Goldberg could work out another deal, and work more dates. If that does happen, there is a possibility that those plans could change.

In regards to who would capture the title after Lesnar captures it, the two top candidates are Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman. The company still sees Reigns as their top babyface and are very high on Strowman’s work right now.

