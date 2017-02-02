WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Latest Regarding Finn Balor's Injury
It was reported last week that Finn Balor would be evaluated over the weekend prior to the Royal Rumble event and it was speculation that if Balor was cleared he would be returning in the 30-Man Battle Royal match. This speculation was fueled by Balor consistently making references to the number 30 on social media.

In an update from Balor’s evaluation, Dave Meltzer reports that he was not cleared. Balor’s targeted date for his return has always said to be late February or early March. As of this writing, Balor is expected to appear on WrestleMania in some capacity but it’s unknown who his scheduled opponent might be for the event.

Balor’s injuries he suffered from the powerbomb into the barrier from Seth Rollins at SummerSlam was a labrum tear, a torn biceps, a fractured glenoid neck socket, shoulder cartilage damage and a torn pec.

