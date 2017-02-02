NXT Taping Spoilers For Next Several Weeks

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/02/2017

WWE taped the February 8th to the February 22nd episodes of NXT from Full Sail University tonight. Here are the results:

* Dark match: Mandy Rose defeated Dori Prange.

February 8th Episode:

* Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated The Bollywood Boyz. After the match, Eric Young says Dillinger belongs to SAnitY now.

* Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay.

* Tye Dillinger refuses to join SAnitY and gets attacked. They fight to the ring and Tye gets triple teamed until Roderick Strong and No Way Jose make the save.

* Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder defeated Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight. The Revival cut a promo after the match. They challenge NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain for the “Takeover: Orlando” event.

* The Authors come out and The Revival leaves. Paul Ellering hypes them up but The Revival come back and attack them from behind.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode comes out for his glorious championship celebration. Roode says Nakamura dominated the world until he met Bobby Roode. It’s no longer we are NXT, it’s my NXT – Bobby Roode’s NXT.

February 15th Episode:

* Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Tye Dillinger.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated enhancement talents.

* Peyton Royce and Billie Kay defeated Liv Morgan and Ember Moon.

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa come out to talk about losing the NXT Tag Team Titles. They want a rematch. Ellering announces that they will get the rematch in two weeks. The Revival attacks DIY with cheap shots.

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Trent Seven.

February 22nd Episode:

* Peyton Royce defeated Ember Moon and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender.

* Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode defeated No Way Jose. After the match, Roode attacks Jose. Kassius Ohno makes the save. They trade words and get ready to have a match but Roode hits him with a cheap shot. Ohno comes back and Roode retreats.

* Patrick Clark defeated Sean Maluta.

* Kassius Ohno calls out Bobby Roode. Roode sneak attacks Ohno from the crowd.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka defeated Peyton Royce. The show ended with Asuka and Ember facing off in the middle of the ring.

