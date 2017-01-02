WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Why Reigns Was In The Rumble; Rumble Attendance
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/01/2017

- According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, there were two reasons why Roman Reigns was in the Royal Rumble match. The first reason was to start the build for a Reigns vs. Undertaker match at WrestleMania. The other reason is that, despite Reigns being a babyface and Orton being a heel, WWE wanted Orton to get the biggest face reaction possible and the idea is that Orton eliminating Reigns last would accomplish that.

- As previously noted, the announced Royal Rumble attendance was 52,020. According to one source familiar with the Alamodome, the actual number of people in the building was around 42,000 but that is only an estimate. Heading into the show, the paid attendance was expected to be in the 35,000-40,000 range. While WWE hasn't released any other details on the attendance, it's believed that the live gate was the largest for any non-WrestleMania WWE event.

