  NoDQ.com > WWE > Rollins Injury Update; News On Reigns vs. Taker

Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/01/2017 at 10:30 PM

- According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, it's believed that Seth Rollins' injury is a torn MCL and the early word is that he will be out of action for about eight weeks. This would make a return in time for WrestleMania possible but it's hard to say if WWE would risk bringing him back before he was ready.

- Regarding Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns plans, Dave Meltzer notes that Vince McMahon has been wanting to do this match for some time and the feeling is that there might not be another opportunity. Despite being in a lot of pain at the Royal Rumble, it's hopeful that Undertaker will be rested enough by WrestleMania to perform a solid lengthy singles match with Reigns. Undertaker will apparently be having hip replacement surgery once his career is over.

