Cena's Match For WrestleMania Still Uncertain

Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/01/2017 at 09:11 PM

As previously reported, WWE had plans at one point for John Cena to defend the WWE World Title against The Undertaker at this year’s WrestleMania 33 event. Like always, officials within WWE ended up changing their minds and had to come up with something new for Cena at WrestleMania. WWE apparently did come up with something new last week, but those plans may change again with the recent injury to Seth Rollins’ knee.

Many of you are probably wondering what were those plans last week that they had for Cena? Well, those plans were for Cena to team with his girlfriend Nikki Bella and take on the team of The Miz and his wife, Maryse.

The belief is that ever since Nikki got her fusion neck surgery that her career would be shortened and she would be forced to work a lighter WWE schedule. It’s now being said that her retirement is near and what way to go out than tagging with her boyfriend John Cena at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

Those plans may now take another turn, as backup plans are now being discussed in case Rollins can’t compete at WrestleMania. We reported earlier today that one option that creative has been discussing is to have Samoa Joe switch to the SmackDown brand and compete in a match against Cena at WrestleMania. The belief right now is if Rollins is unable to complete, that may be the route that they take.

    Latest WWE
