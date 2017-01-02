WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Update on Rumble Seating Problems
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/01/2017 at 04:39 PM

Reddit user evanweb546 provided an update about seating issues that fans had at the Alamodome for the Royal Rumble.

WWE came through for myself and /u/tehdudeabides (and I assume everyone else that contacted them via email or phone call) we're getting our commemorative chairs sent to our homes, a handful of three month Network vouchers, AND (holy shit) the next event in my area that looks appealing we can get comped seats! They and the Dome made a mess of things, but damn have they made up for it! Absolute stand up folks at our favorite wrestling conglomerate, y'all. Legit.

GIANT thank you to Kosha from WWE who was out of this world kind to my buddy and I.







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Why Reigns Was In The Rumble; Rumble Attendance
  • Rollins Injury Update; News On Reigns vs. Taker
  • Cena's Match For WrestleMania Still Uncertain
  • Rollins issues statement regarding knee injury
  • Update on Rumble Seating Problems
  • WWE Reportedly Has Meeting About WM Plans
  • WWE Announces Lesnar vs. Owens
  • Rollins Comments On Injury And More Details
  • Samoa Joe Comments On Rollins' Injury
  • Breaking News: Rollins Possibly Missing WrestleMania
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]