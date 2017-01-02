WWE Reportedly Has Meeting About WM Plans

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/01/2017 at 03:32 PM

As previously reported, Seth Rollins suffered an injury working an angle with Samoa Joe that may actually end up seeing him removed from WrestleMania plans.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, WWE held a meeting today to discuss backup plans in case Rollins is unable to work the scheduled match against Triple H at WrestleMania 33 this year.

Prior to Joe debuting on RAW, the original plan was for Joe to work a program with John Cena on the SmackDown brand. WWE changed their plans and decided to put Joe on RAW instead and work a program with Rollins. Now with Rollins possibly being removed from WWE programming because of his knee injury, WWE is now considering putting Joe on SmackDown to work a WrestleMania program with Cena.

Another idea that was pitched at the meeting today would see an angle with Triple H and Samoa Joe that would eventually lead to a match between the two at WrestleMania.

    Latest WWE
