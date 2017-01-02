WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Rollins Comments On Injury And More Details
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/01/2017 at 11:51 AM

Seth Rollins made his first public comments regarding the reported injury suffered at RAW with the following tweet:




The big question floating around on social media today is, “is Seth Rollins’ injury legitimate or just part of the storyline?”

Both PWInsider and Pro Wrestling Sheet have confirmed that the injury is not part of the on-going storyline between Rollins and Triple H and it is legitimate despite Samoa Joe’s kayfabe tweet. Rollins is currently in Birmingham, Alabama to be examined. It will be more clear on how serious the injury is after the examination is completed.

In regards to when the injury may have taken place, at the 3:20 mark in the video below, Rollins did appear to fall awkwardly when being taken down by Joe. There is a good possibility that this moment is when the injury could have occurred. We are awaiting confirmation and we will keep you posted.



RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Rollins issues statement regarding knee injury
  • Update on Rumble Seating Problems
  • WWE Reportedly Has Meeting About WM Plans
  • WWE Announces Lesnar vs. Owens
  • Rollins Comments On Injury And More Details
  • Samoa Joe Comments On Rollins' Injury
  • Breaking News: Rollins Possibly Missing WrestleMania
  • Foley Updates Fans On Hip Surgery
  • Official Card For WWE Chamber PPV
  • WWE SD Live results for 1/31/17
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]