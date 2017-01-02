WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Samoa Joe Comments On Rollins' Injury
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/01/2017 at 11:13 AM

As previously reported, Seth Rollins has re-injured his right knee in the closing segment of Monday’s episode of RAW when he was attacked by Samoa Joe. Rollins is expected to be evaluated later this week.

Samoa Joe posted the following tweet to Triple H regarding the injury that Rollins suffered:




As previously noted, several reporters including Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com are stating the the injury is legitimate and not part of a storyline. Stay tuned for further updates.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Rollins issues statement regarding knee injury
  • Update on Rumble Seating Problems
  • WWE Reportedly Has Meeting About WM Plans
  • WWE Announces Lesnar vs. Owens
  • Rollins Comments On Injury And More Details
  • Samoa Joe Comments On Rollins' Injury
  • Breaking News: Rollins Possibly Missing WrestleMania
  • Foley Updates Fans On Hip Surgery
  • Official Card For WWE Chamber PPV
  • WWE SD Live results for 1/31/17
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]