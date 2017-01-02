WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Foley Updates Fans On Hip Surgery
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/01/2017 at 10:13 AM

Mick Foley announced on his Facebook page that he's been cleared to have hip surgery:

HIP HIP HOORAY!

I am cleared for hip surgery! It OK couple months, but I was able to get my health insurance back, and by getting my right hip replaced whenever I have a break in my schedule. The bad news is that a hip replacement will not allow me to fly for about six weeks, due to potential blood clotting issues – which can be fatal. Really nothing to play around with. The good news is that the GM position doesn’t offer much in the way of long-term job security – so that break might present itself as a natural course of events.

It turns out that dropping elbows off of ring aprons was not particularly good for my skeletal structure. While I defied The expectations of some wrestlers who predicted I would be in a wheelchair by the time I was 40, I certainly was having trouble getting around by the time I hit 50. While losing 100 pounds, and practicing DDP Yoga have been game-changers that have allowed me the opportunity to take on this job with all the travel it involves, I’m still having a difficult time getting around. Did not realize how noticeable my limping was until I watched these past Holy Foley episodes. Can you remember what the Godfather told us about limping, right? It ain’t easy!

Thank you for all your well-wishes. They are much appreciated. I have talked to several people who have had this operation, and they say it is like night and day. With one operation, long-term pain gives way to a much better quality of life. Hopefully that will be the case for me.

I will be keeping all of my scheduled bookings, including my appearance FEBRUARY 17-19 at the #PENSACON in #PENSACOLA.

Have a nice day!

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Breaking News: Rollins Possibly Missing WrestleMania
  • Foley Updates Fans On Hip Surgery
  • Official Card For WWE Chamber PPV
  • WWE SD Live results for 1/31/17
  • Post-Rumble RAW viewership surges
  • The Rumored Card For WWE Fastlane
  • Concern About Undertaker's Health
  • Ex-WWE Writer Comments On Current Direction
  • Latest On Cena And WWE Title Plans
  • What Lesnar Did After RAW Ended
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]