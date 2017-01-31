Official Card For WWE Chamber PPV

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/31/2017

Here is the official card for the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV:

WWE Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE World Title
John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Tag Team Turmoil match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
American Alpha vs. TBA

SmackDown Womens Championship Match
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on February 12th, 2017. As always, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of the event.

