WWE SD Live results for 1/31/17

- Backstage, AJ Styles told Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan that he wants his one-on-one match with John Cena for the WWE Title. They told AJ he would get that match and announced that Elimination Chamber participants would be John Cena, AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz, and Dean Ambrose.

- New WWE Champion John Cena came out for a promo. He said AJ Styles is not just a guy from Atlanta but rather an elite-level WWE superstar. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton came out. Wyatt said Cena will be trapped like a rat inside the Elimination Chamber. Orton said that if Cena is lucky to make it out of the Chamber with the WWE title, he'll be waiting for Cena at Wrestlemania. They went to attack Cena but Luke Harper made the save. Shane came out and made a tag team match.

- John Cena/Luke Harper vs. Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton. Harper went to work on Orton and then Harper had a staredown with Harper. Harper tagged out to Cena. Harper later got into the ring and attacked Orton. Wyatt laid out Harper with sister Abigail. Orton hit the RKO on Cena and got the win for his team.

- James Ellsworth introduced Carmella for a match with an enhancement talent. Ellsworth tripped up the woman and Carmella picked up the victory.

- Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto. Ziggler won with a superkick. Ziggler tried to take off Kalisto's mask and Apollo Crews made the save.

- Alexa Bliss and Mickie James vs. Naomi and Becky Lynch. Just like she did at the Rumble, Naomi pinned Alexa with the split-legged moonsault.

- American Alpha came out and issued an open challenge. All of the tag teams came out and there was a huge brawl.

- Backstage, Daniel Bryan made Nikki Bella vs. Natalya for the PPV.

- John Cena vs. Randy Orton was announced for next week.

- AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose. The Miz was on commentary. Baron Corbin came out during the match and joined the commentary table. Miz and Corbin argued with each other. Miz and Corbin started fighting while Ambrose had AJ beat. Styles took advantage and pinned Ambrose with the Styles Clash. After the match, Miz took out Ambrose with the SCF and Corbin took out Miz with the End of Days.







