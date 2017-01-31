WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Post-Rumble RAW viewership surges
Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/31/2017 at 05:18 PM

The January 30th 2017 edition of RAW did 3.615 million viewers overall. This is up from last week's 3.292 million viewers. This was the post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW.

Last year's post-Royal Rumble edition did 4.098 million viewers overall.

Below is the hourly breakdown:

8PM: 3.628 million viewers
9PM: 3.643 million viewers
10PM: 3.574 million viewers

Thanks to ShowBuzzDaily.com for the numbers.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Official Card For WWE Chamber PPV
  • WWE SD Live results for 1/31/17
  • Post-Rumble RAW viewership surges
  • The Rumored Card For WWE Fastlane
  • Concern About Undertaker's Health
  • Ex-WWE Writer Comments On Current Direction
  • Latest On Cena And WWE Title Plans
  • What Lesnar Did After RAW Ended
  • Plans For Sasha Banks; Y2J Hurt At Rumble
  • WWE RAW results for 1/30/17
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]