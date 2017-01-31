The Rumored Card For WWE Fastlane

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/31/2017 at 03:53 PM

Here are the rumored matches for the March 5th WWE Fast Lane event coming out of Monday’s episode of RAW:

* Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship
* Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho for the WWE United States Championship
* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
* Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson the RAW Tag Team Championship
* Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

