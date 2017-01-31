WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Concern About Undertaker's Health
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/31/2017 at 12:21 PM

The Undertaker was said to be in really rough shape backstage after Sunday’s Royal Rumble event, where he participated in the 30-man over-the-top Battle Royal.

It’s being said that Undertaker’s hip, in which he recently had surgery on, was giving him problems. We noted before that he needs to have hip replacement surgery, but the general feeling is he won’t get that done until after WrestleMania or retirement.

One of the reasons the surgery was put off is the company wanted him to come back quick, and they had a story for him and he didn’t turn it down. This is part of the reason had a late entry in The Rumble, as it was structured so he wouldn’t have to do much work in the match.

