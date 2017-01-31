Ex-WWE Writer Comments On Current Direction

many brilliant wrestling minds work at WWE. this is the time of year when Vince ignores all of them. #RoyalRumble — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) January 30, 2017

if you're less then excited for Orton/Bray & Roman/Taker - wait until you see what Cena's doing — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) January 30, 2017

yes because Vince cares more about Shane's ego than creating new fans. https://t.co/cmMjDJTRcx — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) January 30, 2017