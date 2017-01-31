WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Ex-WWE Writer Comments On Current Direction
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/31/2017 at 11:59 AM

Brian Maxwell Mann, who was part of the WWE creative team several years ago, wrote the following tweets about WWE's current direction heading into WrestleMania:







When asked if AJ Styles would be facing Shane McMahon, here was Mann's response:




Here was Mann's response about Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar possibly being for the Universal Title:




RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE SD Live results for 1/31/17
  • Post-Rumble RAW viewership surges
  • The Rumored Card For WWE Fastlane
  • Concern About Undertaker's Health
  • Ex-WWE Writer Comments On Current Direction
  • Latest On Cena And WWE Title Plans
  • What Lesnar Did After RAW Ended
  • Plans For Sasha Banks; Y2J Hurt At Rumble
  • WWE RAW results for 1/30/17
  • Big Seating Problem At Alamodome For Rumble PPV
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]