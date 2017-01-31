WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Latest On Cena And WWE Title Plans
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/31/2017 at 11:00 AM

In the latest installment of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about possible plans for John Cena heading into WrestleMania 33 this year.

Meltzer noted that the impression for Cena’s match “wouldn’t be celebrated” and that it’s not “necessarily good news”, according to their source.

With Cena scheduled to defend the WWE Title inside the Elimination Chamber next month, Bray Wyatt is being rumored to leave the match with the championship gold. This would then set up Wyatt vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania for the WWE World title.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE SD Live results for 1/31/17
  • Post-Rumble RAW viewership surges
  • The Rumored Card For WWE Fastlane
  • Concern About Undertaker's Health
  • Ex-WWE Writer Comments On Current Direction
  • Latest On Cena And WWE Title Plans
  • What Lesnar Did After RAW Ended
  • Plans For Sasha Banks; Y2J Hurt At Rumble
  • WWE RAW results for 1/30/17
  • Big Seating Problem At Alamodome For Rumble PPV
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]