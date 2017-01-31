WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Plans For Sasha Banks; Y2J Hurt At Rumble
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/31/2017 at 10:05 AM

- As seen on WWE programming lately, Sasha Banks’ character has been acting in a more heel-sh way, and that’s because the company plans to turn her heel very soon.

We previously reported that the company had a big match for planned for Banks at WrestleMania 33 this year and that she would be going into the event as a heel. Those plans obviously have not changed, as she is on the right track for that turn.

- Chris Jericho suffered a minor ankle injury prior to his elimination while working the Royal Rumble main event Sunday night.

While everyone was being tossed around by Brock Lesnar, that is when the injury occurred. It obviously wasn’t a serious injury as Jericho worked the following night on RAW in a fourteen minute match against Sami Zayn and also did an angle were he was destroyed by Braun Strowman.

