WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Rift's ongoing coverage of 1/30/17 RAW
Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/30/2017 at 07:49 PM

Thank you for checking out my ongoing coverage of WWE RAW.

- WWE RAW opened with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho coming out to celebrate Owens retaining the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble. Owens said he proved Mick Foley and everyone wrong that believed he was going to lose the title. Jericho bragged about how he has been in the Royal Rumble match for almost five hours throughout his career. Braun Strowman came out and said he wanted his title shot. The crowd chanted "thank you Strowman." Mick Foley came out and made the match for later.

- Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn. Jericho got the Walls of Jericho on Zayn and Zayn was just barely able to get to the ropes. Zayn made a comeback and picked up the win with a Helluva kick.

- Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali. Nese won with a running knee into the corner. After the match, Austin Aries asked Nese about what critics have been saying about Nese's lack of charisma. Nese said he doesn't have to answer his critics and left.

- Seth Rollins came out and called out Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie said Rollins needs to apologize to her and Triple H. Rollins said he is sorry for exposing Triple H for being a gutless snake. Rollins said he is the greatest threat to Triple H's legacy. Stephanie said Seth will be the architect of his own demise. Rollins said he has nothing left to lose and he might have to invade WWE HQ or Stephanie's front door. Rollins said this won't end until he slays the king. Stephanie said Triple H IS on his way to RAW.

- Cesaro/Sheamus/Bayley vs. Anderson/Gallows/Charlotte. Charlotte got in the ring and distracted Sheamus at one point. Bayley ended up pinning Charlotte with the Bayley to Belly.

- New cruiserweight champion Neville came out and proclaimed himself the King of the cruiserweights. Rich Swann came out and said he would get his rematch and offered to shake hands with Neville. Neville told Swann to bow and Swann refused. The two brawled and Neville retreated.

- Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman. Chris Jericho was on commentary. Strowman came out and chokeslammed Jericho through the table. The match started and Owens tried to out-maneuver Strowman but Strowman was quickly able to gain control. Owens made a comeback and hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Strowman hit a powerslam and Roman Reigns showed up. Reigns hit a superman punch and the referee called for the bell. Reigns clotheslined Strowman over the top rope. Reigns speared Strowman on the outside and then speared Owens in the ring.

- Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out for a promo. The crowd chanted for "Goldberg!" and Heyman said their opinion was irrelevant. Heyman mentioned how Andre The Giant, Ronda Rousey, and Undertaker went on huge winning streaks but ended up eventually getting beat. Heyman said the same thing now applies to Goldberg beating Lesnar but Heyman wants the "yeah, but" to be eradicated. Heyman said Lesnar wants one final match with Goldberg at Wrestlemania.

- Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax. Nia went right after Sasha's knee injury. There was a botch as the bell rang without the referee calling for it. Bayley came out to make the save for Sasha.

- Enzo and Cass vs. Rusev and Jinder Mahal. Enzo pinned Rusev with the splash from the top rope.

Refresh this page for the latest results. You can also check out updates from NoDQ.com's Twitter feed below:










Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Rift's ongoing coverage of 1/30/17 RAW
  • Big Seating Problem At Alamodome For Rumble PPV
  • Kenny Omega Reacts To AJ/Cena
  • WWE Legend Gives AJ vs. Cena High Praise
  • 2nd Elimination Chamber Participant Announced
  • 2017 Rumble Order of Entries/Eliminations
  • Ric Flair reacts to John Cena's 16th title win
  • Okada reacts to Cena vs. Styles
  • Austin Reacts To Owens Using Stunner
  • WWE Royal Rumble 2017 PPV results
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]