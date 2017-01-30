WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > 2017 Rumble Order of Entries/Eliminations
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/30/2017 at 09:30 AM

Here is the order of entry at Sunday’s Royal Rumble main event:

1. Big Cass
2. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho
3. Kalisto
4. Mojo Rawley
5. Jack Gallagher
6. Mark Henry
7. Braun Strowman
8. Sami Zayn
9. Big Show
10. Tye Dillinger
11. James Ellsworth
12. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
13. Baron Corbin
14. Kofi Kingston
15. The Miz
16. Sheamus
17. Big E
18. Rusev
19. Cesaro
20. Xavier Woods
21. Bray Wyatt
22. Apollo Crews
23. Randy Orton
24. Dolph Ziggler
25. Luke Harper
26. Brock Lesnar
27. Enzo Amore
28. Bill Goldberg
29. The Undertaker
30. Roman Reigns

Here is the order of elimination:

1. Jack Gallagher (by Mark Henry)
2. Mojo Rawley (by Braun Strowman)
3. Big Cass (by Braun Strowman)
4. Kalisto (by Braun Strowman)
5. Mark Henry (by Braun Strowman)
6. Big Show (by Braun Strowman)
7. James Ellsworth (by Braun Strowman)
8. Tye Dillinger (by Braun Strowman)
9. Braun Strowman (by Baron Corbin)
10. Kofi Kingston (by Sheamus and Cesaro)
11. Xavier Woods (by Sheamus and Cesaro)
12. Big E (by Sheamus and Cesaro)
13. Sheamus (by Chris Jericho)
14. Cesaro (by Chris Jericho)
15. Apollo Crews (by Luke Harper)
16. Dean Ambrose (by Brock Lesnar)
17. Dolph Ziggler (by Brock Lesnar)
18. Enzo Amore (by Brock Lesnar)
19. Brock Lesnar (by Goldberg)
20. Rusev (by Goldberg)
21. Baron Corbin (by The Undertaker)
22. Luke Harper (by Goldberg)
23. Goldberg (by The Undertaker)
24. The Miz (by The Undertaker)
25. Sami Zayn (by The Undertaker)
26. The Undertaker (by Roman Reigns)
27. Chris Jericho (by Roman Reigns)
28. Bray Wyatt (by Roman Reigns)
29. Roman Reigns (by Randy Orton)

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Kenny Omega Reacts To AJ/Cena
  • WWE Legend Gives AJ vs. Cena High Praise
  • 2nd Elimination Chamber Participant Announced
  • 2017 Rumble Order of Entries/Eliminations
  • Ric Flair reacts to John Cena's 16th title win
  • Okada reacts to Cena vs. Styles
  • Austin Reacts To Owens Using Stunner
  • WWE Royal Rumble 2017 PPV results
  • Last-Minute Royal Rumble Notes
  • Several WWE Twitter Accounts Hacked
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]