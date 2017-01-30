WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Okada reacts to Cena vs. Styles
Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/30/2017 at 12:57 AM

Kazuchika Okada reacted to the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match at the Royal Rumble with the following tweet:



On a related note, I posted a poll comparing Cena/Styles to Omega/Okada and here were the final results:









Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Ric Flair reacts to John Cena's 16th title win
  • Okada reacts to Cena vs. Styles
  • Austin Reacts To Owens Using Stunner
  • WWE Royal Rumble 2017 PPV results
  • Last-Minute Royal Rumble Notes
  • Several WWE Twitter Accounts Hacked
  • Jericho Reveals When His Current Run Is Ending
  • McGregor Not Ruling Out Working With WWE
  • Possible Major Spoilers For Royal Rumble PPV
  • Fastlane Main Event Plans; HHH Reacts To Rollins
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]